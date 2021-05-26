Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon again, will replace it with another online event early in 2022

Well, this is gonna be a bummer for anyone who was hoping this year’s BlizzCon would be a blockbuster to turn the company around: Blizzard just announced that it’s canceled in-person BlizzCon, again, thanks to continuing uncertainties over how the pandemic will look by the end of 2021.
“As guidelines in California around in-person gatherings continue to evolve and the status of the pandemic fluctuates around the globe, the teams across Blizzard have been discussing what this means for one of the events we miss the most: BlizzCon. We know some of you might be wondering about your own plans to potentially cross the country—not to mention oceans—and meet your friends, family, and fellow community members in California, so today, we wanted to give you a heads-up that we’ve decided we will not be holding BlizzCon this year.
“Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation—not just for us, but also for the many talented production partners, esports pros, hosts, entertainers, artists, and other collaborators we team up with locally and globally to put all of the pieces together. The ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our ability to properly move forward on many of these fronts, and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November.”
The good news is that Blizzard is planning another BlizzConline event for early next year, though it doesn’t expressly call it that. And of course, it’s not entirely a bad thing for Blizzard, as its pipeline problems are well-known at this point, though as MMO players, we’re expecting at minimum the WoW expansion reveal and Diablo Immortal itself. Still, I think most folks would rather have the big shebang. Cross your fingers for next year.
Go figure, wasn’t the other week we were arguing with guildies how unlikely it was they were deep enough into whatever their pipeline is to announce the next expansion this coming november
I wouldn’t have gone as far as think they’d cancel blizzcon outright but… if 9.2 releases around christmas or shortly thereafter as it is likely, the “early ’22” event would match the perfect window to reveal what is next without spoilering whatever finale we’re in for before it could be allowed to make sense
Hopefully at least?
Honestly…I feel like Covid has been a bit of a godsend for the folks who have to put together Blizzcons and were struggling/will be struggling to find big announcements for the last/upcoming ones.
They’ve kinda put themselves in an awkward position where they have built expectations of big announcements at every Blizzcon each year, and while they’re in a quieter period (IGN’s reporting provides a lot of context on this) they seem to struggle to find “big” announcements to anchor the shows.
yeah, there’s nothing to get excited about so it’s just a bunch of sound and fury for nothing.
I wouldn’t be surprised if companies just keep doing the all digital conventions thing in the future regardless. Probably a lot cheaper for them (most of the Blizzard firings have been for live events staff for example) in the long run to do things this way.