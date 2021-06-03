Bless Unleashed pushed back its PC launch for further polish improvements

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the full launch of Bless Unleashed on PC, you’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer. A new letter to the community from head of development Koven Park reveals that the game is delaying the full launch to make further improvements and adjustments to the PC launch, with additional developments expected to be finished around mid-July. That’s disappointing to anyone who had hoped the launch was a fair bit closer.

Of course, that crowd might be mollified by looking at the improvements that are coming, which include everything from UI improvements for the PC version specifically to changes to combat allowing the more active combat to shine even at lower levels. The letter specifically credits the 400,000 distinct users logging in and providing feedback for the clearer picture of what the game needs, so hopefully the delay will mean a better game for all on the PC when it finally does launch, still planned for this summer.