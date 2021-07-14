Bless Unleashed hypes up its August 6 Steam launch with a new trailer

Round8 Studios is very excited to remind players that Bless Unleashed is arriving to Steam this coming Friday, August 6th. So excited, in fact, that it’s kicking out a new teaser trailer weeks ahead of time. The devs really want you to know the game’s coming to the platform is what we’re getting at.

The launch date is actually something of a recent development, with both Round8 and publisher Neowiz announcing the PC release just last month after a series of PC beta tests. Prior to that, of course, the MMORPG was launched to consoles last year, while most PC players will be familiar with Bless as its former version, Bless Online, which was sunsetted in September 2019.



This time aims to be different, however, as the devs stated in an interview that they’ve learned “a lot of lessons” about the prior version’s release, and the studio was even willing to push back its PC launch in the interest of polishing things up. Which, of course, leads us to today and the teaser trailer below.