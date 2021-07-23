Path of Exile details release timing and download sizes for the Expedition update

It won’t be long now before the Expedition League and its myriad changes – which were thoroughly defended by GGG’s Chris Wilson – are live with Path of Exile’s Expedition expansion, which means that players have some things to do to prepare. Grinding Gear Games has once again gone to microscopic detailed lengths to outline all that awaits for PC and console players when the update goes live.

On the subject of when the update goes live, that’ll be today, July 23rd, at 4:00 p.m. EDT for PC players and Wednesday, July 28th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT for consoles. The download size is about 8GB on Steam or the game’s client, while a 25GB torrent file of the update is also available for PC players to download if players wish. The post further directs players to character slot sales and resources to help them form groups. In the meantime, the PC version’s servers are currently down for maintenance.

On the subject of those changes, we reported that the early patch notes for the update caused a lot of uproar with players across various social media (and even in our own comments) as they bemoaned the update’s perceived use of the nerf bat to make the game less fun. This prompted the alluded to post from Wilson, where he took nearly 2,000 words to defend GGG’s logic, writing that primarily the adjustments are meant to combat power creep.