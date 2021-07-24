EVE Online announces vague plans to end resource scarcity later this year

This one requires a bit of backstory to fully understand, so allow us a moment to recap: Back as early as December 2019, CCP Games had started making changes to EVE Online’s resource availability, removing or vastly reducing yields for null sec mining and moon mining and then shifting ore spawn types and quantities in what was called a “resource distribution” plan. According to the devs, this action was taken because the economy needed the check against economic instability, but promised in an end-of-year economic report in 2020 that scarcity would not be the norm. “Abundance breeds complacency and scarcity breeds war,” wrote the studio at the time.

This brings us to the July status update post, which promises outright, “Scarcity firmly ends in Q4 2021 with additional resources as well as player choice for what resources to distribute in your sovereign space.” Specific details aren’t being outlined for just what this means, but the post does provide a general list of adjustments including increased quantity of all resources across New Eden, the addition of moon goo and gas compression, balancing of all mining ships, specialized holds for gas and ice resources, and a rework of the industrial index including greater choice over the distribution of resources, with “more exciting detail” planned to arrive closer to release.