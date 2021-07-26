Lost Ark introduces new founder’s pack with normalized pricing to combat black market sellers

It would appear that key resellers are making a mess of Lost Ark’s economy before the game even gets out of technical alpha, if an announcement from Amazon Games is to be believed. According to the post, key resellers are using alternate accounts to exploit regional pricing for founder’s packs, which by Amazon’s reckoning compromises the game economy for everyone as in-game currency is included in these packs. With that in mind, the price of Founder’s Packs has been “normalized” to one global price. In addition, there’s a new Bronze Founder’s Pack that gives more purchase options to players in all territories.

That all said, a Redditor points out that “normalization” effectively meant a price hike for everyone except the EU and US (likely due to Steam’s policies), and the effort hasn’t apparently stopped key sellers from peddling their wares. It’s important to point out that this sort of scheme is not exactly illegal but will get those who take part in this market a banning. So maybe don’t buy a key from some rando on an internet forum.