Rumor: Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion basics leak ahead of today’s stream

Bungie is gearing up for a big stream for Destiny 2 today, with plans to reveal The Witch Queen, one of a pair of expansions it’s been teasing since 2020. It was originally set to launch this year, then pushed into 2022, and we didn’t know a whole lot more.

Unfortunately for Bungie – but fortunately for you – a leak this morning from the Australian PlayStation store has already scooped some of the high-level details. Obviously, don’t keep reading if you don’t want to know!

According to the early listing, the launch is set for February 23rd (for Australia), so 22nd for us (which makes it 2/22/22). It suggests players will “delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light,” tinker with a new “custom weaponry” system, and equip a new weapon, the glaive. “Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield,” the leak says.

Bungie’s full reveal begins at noon EDT today.