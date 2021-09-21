Fractured invites MMO players to test its fall alpha starting tomorrow

As we’ve been covering, indie MMO sandbox Fractured is preparing its big fall alpha phase, which kicks off tomorrow, September 22nd, and runs through October 13th. “The update introduces a number of new abilities, world events, an overhaul of its equipment progression system, and much more,” Dynamight Studios says. “The three-week Fall Alpha phase gives would-be adventurers the chance to test out Fractured’s new content while providing valuable feedback to the development team.”

Dynamight Studios has once again generously granted the MOP community a stack of keys that’ll let you in to play in the test starting tomorrow. Normally, it costs around €45/$54 to get into these phases through a founder pack, but these codes will get you in to test for free. Make sure you’re signed into your commenting account, then click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









188 keys left!

To redeem your code, you’ll need to register on the official site and then enter the code through the account menu. As Dynamight reminded us, these keys aren’t useful to resellers or hoarders since they grant access only to the current testing phase – only for this specific fall alpha phase – so grab one only if you want to test in the next few weeks!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!