Destiny 2 opens a public playtest of a new mode and continues turning the knobs for Trials of Osiris

Are you tired of hearing about the Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2? Well, too bad there slappy, because this week’s Bungie newsletter is once more about the Trials as the devs continue to fiddle about with the PvP format.

This past weekend saw the activity open up its first Lab — aka public playtest — that features a game type known as Capture Zone. This mode is similar to Elimination, except players can either win the match by killing the opposing team like normal or capturing a zone. This zone starts in the middle of the map on the first round, and then spawns at random places in successive rounds.

The Trials are continuing to get adjustments as well as the devs keep eyes on win/loss rates for solo players as well as make sure that queue times are low and the number of competitive games are high. Overall, most of these goals have been met in the Trials’ first two weeks, but adjustments are coming in week three like opening a Flawless pool for players that win five matches in a row to fight among themselves, ending special ammo being restocked when players are revived, and making Masterwork slots active for weapons received from the reputation rank reward track.

As a further reminder, the Trials will be going offline until Thursday, October 8th, to make way for the Iron Banner.