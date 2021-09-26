The MOP Up: Shattersong Online binds a universe of worlds together

Here’s an interesting 2-D MMO project that’s being made by some former Starbound devs. It’s called Shattersong Online, and it alleges that it can connect a sea of worlds together for a single shared universe.

“The universe, which we call the aether, is split into many worlds, which we call shards. Each shard is exactly one persistent contiguous space or ‘world,’ and shards can all be run on different physical computers. Players travel between shards using in game portals.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

“Sounds like you need a new rift! Or two, like those in Osamosa and Amakna in Update 1.73, which is now online,” Wakfu said. “You’ll also see an improvement in Battlefields and existing rifts to make your sessions even more enjoyable.”

War map symbols, Necro power locks, dragon kill titles, and more are covered in the latest Dark Age of Camelot grab bag!

Apex Legends’ servers were suffering big-time lately, but Respawn finally addressed some serious connection issues that were happening.

Get deep and nerdy into the structure of Destiny 2’s codebase with this dev diary!

Identity V is once again crossing over with the anime The Promised Neverland to produce content and costumes.

Wolcen concerned itself with some bug and performance fixes this past week.

Allods Online is holding an Orc event through the 27th: “It’s a seven-day extravaganza of mayhem, one that no other race in Sarnaut, and probably not even Nihaz himself, could survive!”

Are you bad enough to save Fortnite’s island?

Welcome to the War Effort, recruit. JB Chimpanksi has a plan to save the Island, but we’re going to need your help to pull it off. Find out how you can choose which weapons and items will be unlocked to help fight back The Cubes! pic.twitter.com/Pf4mOEpqQi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 22, 2021

You drink pumpkin spice lattes, PUBG drinks cars dropping from the skies:

The 2021 Mid-Autumn Festival is here! To celebrate, we've started a special in-game event, so drop in and complete the tasks to receive your free in-game items! pic.twitter.com/Eq8vcGhtLh — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) September 21, 2021

