MMO Week in Review: New World approaches, Blizzard faces the feds

This week in MMOs, the feds opened investigations into Activision-Blizzard, we tested out Guild Wars 2’s second batch of End of Dragons elite specs, Funcom granted approval for a fan-led Secret World TTRPG, LOTRO gave away all the things, and Ultima Online turned 24 years old. Plus, Diablo II Resurrected launched, and… well, it did what most MMOs do at launch: It struggled.

Meanwhile, we’re anticipating the release of New World this week. Got your server name picked out yet?

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

