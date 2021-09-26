MMO Week in Review: New World approaches, Blizzard faces the feds

Bree Royce
This week in MMOs, the feds opened investigations into Activision-Blizzard, we tested out Guild Wars 2’s second batch of End of Dragons elite specs, Funcom granted approval for a fan-led Secret World TTRPG, LOTRO gave away all the things, and Ultima Online turned 24 years old. Plus, Diablo II Resurrected launched, and… well, it did what most MMOs do at launch: It struggled.

Meanwhile, we’re anticipating the release of New World this week. Got your server name picked out yet?

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

