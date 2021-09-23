New World’s latest trailer invites you to ‘carve a new destiny’

We’re now just six days away from the launch of Amazon’s New World, with the hype charging waaaaay up as the MMORPG genre is getting what could well become the biggest launch we’ve had in literally years. The studio has dropped yet another trailer this week as part of its “Legends” series on the “supernatural and mysterious history” of Aeternum, but the one-minute video is largely just a vehicle for showing off cool graphics and offer a spooky call-to-arms for would-be players.

“Now, fate has chosen you, given you a second chance in life, to join the struggle of ages and mythic powers, to choose your allies, to fight – to carve a new destiny,” the narrator intones. Enjoy!