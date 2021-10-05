Blizzard addresses player questions on WoW Classic’s fresh server announcement

As it often goes, when one question is answered, a dozen more crop up in its place. And so it is with Blizzard’s recent announcement that it would, indeed, be launching a set of fresh start servers for WoW Classic — an announcement that’s left many unanswered queries in its wake.

Maybe you are scratching your head and going, “What questions could there even be? Some people wanted Classic-era fresh start servers, now they’re getting them, case closed.” To respond to that, Wowhead has done a great job of compiling several unaddressed details that Blizzard will need to answer sooner or later.

These questions cover the decision to remove world buffs, raid boss loot, the honor system, the Ahn’Qiraj war effort, the number of servers, and what will happen with the “Season of Mastery” concludes.

The beta for these servers is kicking off today.