Corepunk shows off 15 minutes of PvE gameplay

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
5

When I saw that Corepunk’s Artificial Core had put up a 15-minute video of the game’s PvE experience, my immediate reaction was, “About dang time!” After all, there are some of us who harbor a small but fierce hope that this mixed-genre MMO will actually turn into something special.

The narration-free video demonstrates how Corepunk’s isometric vantage point and click-and-move gameplay will work. Honestly, this has League of Legends vibes all over it, especially with the graphics and animations — and that’s not an insult. There’s a whole lot of combat, soundbites, and meaty effects present.

Corepunk’s lost-anticipated beta has suffered a couple delays, the most recent of which pushed it all the way into December 2021.

Source: YouTube
Solaris

Boy does that look uninspired. Rain effect is nice though.

11 minutes ago
Reader
angrakhan

Pretty cool but I fear the open pvp ruleset of the game will relegate it to the dustbin of ‘niche PvP MMO’

18 minutes ago
Reader
Jetra_Virsai

Kind of looks like Dota in a way.

27 minutes ago
Reader
Solaris

It’s click to move so not far off.

8 minutes ago
Reader
Jetra_Virsai

Well, graphically they’re similar as well as well as mechanics. Might not be a 1:1, but it’s definitely cousins in terms of style.

Not that’s a bad thing. At least the game will be interesting to play.

5 minutes ago