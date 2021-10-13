Guild Wars 2 dates livestream previews of End of Dragons zones, expansion features, and siege turtles

Hold up, the End of Dragons expansion of Guild Wars 2 is getting siege turtles? Like… giant tortoises mounted with siege weaponry stomping onto the field of battle? Where can I get one? How do I get one? Ideally, those questions will be answered in the series of livestreams ArenaNet has lined up to showcase various features of the upcoming expansion.

On Friday, October 22nd, there will be a preview of the expansion’s third beta (which we assume will include at least one of the final elite specs, as one of the two final elite spec beta events is slated for October 26th), followed by a tour of the Echovald Wilds map on November 12th, a tour of the Jade Sea on November 19th, and a look at siege turtles in action on November 24th. Other livestreams are scheduled through February, with the big one for GW2 fans happening on Friday, December 3rd, when the devs will be having an overview of End of Dragons features, with looks at a new guild hall, new story characters, and new legendary weapon variants.

The full livestream schedule is available below and can be expanded by clicking the image. Which is good because it not only lets you read the dates easier, it also lets you look at the siege turtles more closely.

