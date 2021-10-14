Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis adds Halloween fun and the Bouncer with its latest patch

It’s time to celebrate Halloween in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis! You might be wondering what the actual lore reasons are for the game having a whole set of Halloween events taking place in the game’s various maps, and the answer appears to be very simple: Do you want to complain or do you want to complete themed events for special flaming weapons? The choice should be obvious. Get out there and enjoy the spooky ghost-and-pumpkin decorations along with seasonally themed enemies.

The update does offer more than just the Halloween event, though, with the game adding the Bouncer class to the game. (This is “Bouncer” in the sense of “providing security and stopping people from getting places,” not “jumping up and down,” for the record. But it’s that too.) There are also new quests, new items, and new fashion choices, so check out the full patch notes or the video updates down below if you’d prefer.