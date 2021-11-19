Path of Exile offers up a calendar of events coming through the month of December

Just because Path of Exile put out its last league of the year doesn’t mean that there won’t be things to do in the month of December. On the contrary, there will be a whole bunch of events going down starting from the beginning of the month and stretching into the early part of January.

The month of events kicks off with the return of Endless Delve on December 3rd, along with Royale and Brutus Royale events on December 8th, 22nd, and 29th, Zizaran’s Gauntlet on December 10th, and three new event type due to arrive on December 17th, 24th, and 31st. Details on these events will be announced in just over a week, but players can mark their calendars now.

Speaking of the new league, one of POE’s narrative designers has offered a dev blog that discusses how the team put together lore for the expansion, with particular focus on the NPC known as The Last to Die. If you’re in this game for the lore, it’s a pretty juicy read.

