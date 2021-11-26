Star Citizen introduces the RAFT cargo hauler and Ares Starfighter in latest video

The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo event of Star Citizen – and by extension the newest Inside Star Citizen video – is revealing another two ships that are now available to fly in-game: the Reinforced Advanced Freight Transport (RAFT) and two variants of the Ares Starfighter, the Ion and Inferno.

The RAFT is a smaller dedicated cargo hauler, as it can be crewed by one person in a pinch or a maximum of two players. Described as a “beginner vessel,” it features limited cargo capacity compared to larger freighters but a still respectable 96 SCU of cargo space thanks to three 32 SCU freight containers. These containers are affixed to the ship currently but will become detachable later. The RAFT is also not particularly strong in a fight compared to a ship like the Freelancer, but it does have much better armor.

Speaking of fighting, the Ares Starfighter has also made its debut, with the laser cannon-sporting Ion and ballistic weapon-fielding Inferno both available. As the name and weaponry suggests, the Starfighter is a single-seat ship purpose-built for combat against larger threats to the point that it’s called a capital ship killer. Or, as one of the devs puts it, “Sometimes you just need a big ship with a big gun on it that goes ‘brrrt.'”

