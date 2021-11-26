Star Citizen introduces the RAFT cargo hauler and Ares Starfighter in latest video

The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo event of Star Citizen – and by extension the newest Inside Star Citizen video – is revealing another two ships that are now available to fly in-game: the Reinforced Advanced Freight Transport (RAFT) and two variants of the Ares Starfighter, the Ion and Inferno.
The RAFT is a smaller dedicated cargo hauler, as it can be crewed by one person in a pinch or a maximum of two players. Described as a “beginner vessel,” it features limited cargo capacity compared to larger freighters but a still respectable 96 SCU of cargo space thanks to three 32 SCU freight containers. These containers are affixed to the ship currently but will become detachable later. The RAFT is also not particularly strong in a fight compared to a ship like the Freelancer, but it does have much better armor.
Speaking of fighting, the Ares Starfighter has also made its debut, with the laser cannon-sporting Ion and ballistic weapon-fielding Inferno both available. As the name and weaponry suggests, the Starfighter is a single-seat ship purpose-built for combat against larger threats to the point that it’s called a capital ship killer. Or, as one of the devs puts it, “Sometimes you just need a big ship with a big gun on it that goes ‘brrrt.'”
One more article suggesting that SC isn’t an elaborate ponzi scheme.
This is vaporware. How long before we collectively just them to eff off? The money is gone they have no game and never will.
Remember in his original pitch video how Roberts talked about releasing a new system every few weeks?
Con man.
No he never said it that way…years after the KS he talked about that He wanted Constant flows of content from Monthly to even Weekly..he said “Content” not whole systems. But Nice try there, for a sec there I though I stumbled upon a Fox News story.
Link or it never happened
So here’s the original video
He does actually say ‘content’ on a weekly or two weekly basis, however if you watch it from 4:30 he does say players will be able to find new jump points and navigate to new systems, and that system will be named after them, so that’s where I got the idea that it was actual content, and not ships, which he never mentions anywhere. It’s worth watching through anyway, just for a reminder of how dishonest the original pitch was.
Replied to Harbinger below. Just so you know, the game described in that video is my dream game. I’d log in and never leave. But you have now is a million miles from what was promised, or from what he said he was even planning to do. How’s Squadron 42 coming along? Has anyone found a new star system and jumped to it yet so that it’s named after them?
You’re being taken for a ride, in grand style.
While new vehicles of any sort are really cool. I have this big on going issue that so much time is spent on them and not getting this damn game released. I’ve regressed personally, I’m back to playing text based mmorpgs.
Doing a mmorpg version of Benjamin Button. Soon I’ll find myself in front of an Amiga personal computer and playing Bard’s Tale, Red Baron and Leisure Suit Larry! Before we see this damn mmo officially released.
What other Pre-Alpha has the VISION to put out this many DLCs before the game is even lauched?
Exactly, CR does what Nintendo’nt
And tomorrow we are getting a reveal for a new exploration ship (price should be around 700$)
And guess what? Exploration is 2-3 years away in the most positive way of thinking it
I can’t imagine what fool would spend $700 worth of RMT on an ingame mount, that only really works in a feature not available as of yet and on a game that’s still way in early access. But I am sure they are out there… /sigh
Not disagreeing with you other than to point out in SC your character is more your ship than your avatar. That’s why petmadeath isn’t such a big deal. You die and all your ships get willed to your next avatar and you basically have all the same capability you did before your death. Your ship determines your “class” more than your avatar does. Your avatar doesn’t even have any skills or levels. Your capabilities are completely a function of your equipment and the ship you brought.
Comparing the ship to a mount is a bit backwards compared to most MMOs.
I’m still not paying $700 for one, though. I wouldn’t pay $700 to play a wizard either.
Have you seen some of them thar new “Blockchain” games, some literally sell players new avatars at big buy in prices like $150 to $600…..
Hmm then your going to feel real bad about the 2.4 million dollar sale of MetaVerse Land yesterday…)
No…I don’t feel bad. Why should I? It isn’t my money, lol.
By the hundreds, if not thousands as the game continues to bring in a million dollars every week or so it seems.
Should cross the $425M mark before years end.
They keep implementing ships that currently have no purpose in game other than test driving.
The design is gorgeous and well worth a look during the IAE but I don’t get why people get so exited about these ships.
– the argo raft is not even complete since the back cargo bay doesn’t work
– The are inferno/ion is an anti capital ship for a game that yet has no capital ship in game
Actually Not correct you can Currently do a mission that Leads to a Big battle with the Idris a Capital ship and its worth a TON of money to do so, you see people in the Chat Forming Groups to do the mission. Also It Pops ai Pirates REAL Good and is a Great Mission runner.
Ahh, but will the players actually get to keep any of that money? No, will all be wiped one day so it really doesn’t matter.
Like playing poker for chips, why bother?