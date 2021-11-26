Final Fantasy XIV will enter into a 24-hour maintenance on December 2nd

You’ve got less than a week to complete any tasks you wanted done before Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches. No, even less than you might think. On December 2nd at 4:00 a.m. EST, the servers are coming down for a lengthy maintenance period, and they’re not coming back up until early access starts on December 3rd. So if you want to get anything more done in the game ahead of the expansion, the time to get that taken care of is soon. You have a few more days.helpfully compiled all of the major system changes you might have overlooked in one place so you can keep yourself abreast of any other preparations you need to make. Just make them quickly; there’s less than a week to go.
In the last couple of weeks i checked off:
-Get my million MGP Cactaur mount
-Clear all of Ereka, doing all the content and getting all the rewards including my +2 elemental set and relics
-Finished the last of the Shadowbringers relics
-Finished the last of the crafter Skysteel tools
-mad a full pentameld BIS crafter and gatherers set to go crazy on mats for the first month farman and craftan wise
-Got the last of the sightseeing logs
-Got the last ocean fishing rewards
-Go the last triple triad cards
At this point the only thing in the game i have no done is finish the fishing log and my only quest in the entire game left is the Big Fishing one.
Its been years, one day i will be that bored.
-Also would like to point out after doing this i did my /playtime and got 257 days or like 6000 rough hours player. I went “boy thats like 20 monster hunters for me, isn’t that a lot” but then i google and saw someone with 57,000 hours played…
I bet they still haven’t done all the big fishing either :p