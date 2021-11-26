Final Fantasy XIV will enter into a 24-hour maintenance on December 2nd

You’ve got less than a week to complete any tasks you wanted done before Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches. No, even less than you might think. On December 2nd at 4:00 a.m. EST, the servers are coming down for a lengthy maintenance period, and they’re not coming back up until early access starts on December 3rd. So if you want to get anything more done in the game ahead of the expansion, the time to get that taken care of is soon. You have a few more days.

Advertisement