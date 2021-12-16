Fractured Online’s CEO addresses Gamigo publishing deal, promising unchanged design and monetization

Yesterday, when we covered the news that Gamigo was taking over the publishing of Kickstarted MMORPG sandbox Fractured, we noted that the Fractured team hadn’t directly addressed its players and backers about the business deal, which had led to a bit of drama and infighting within the community Discord. Now, the studio has posted an explanation for fans, promising them that the game they’ve been testing all along won’t be dragged off course. Oh, also the game is now being called Fractured Online, not just Fractured.

“In a nutshell, the faces you came to know and love at Dynamight Studios will be around with more resources to support our vision and ensure that more people will play and enjoy Fractured Online, giving it the audience and player numbers it needs to be a success! In fact, the team is as busy as ever developing Fractured Online. We acknowledge some of you might feel uneasy about this announcement, but we can assure you that all the new faces you will come across absolutely share our vision and are just as excited as you are to see our game flourish and grow into something truly special. The game’s development and its core design will not change. Dynamight retains ownership of the IP and creative control over Fractured Online, while gamigo fully supports us and is excited to offer resources to ensure plenty of future developments – to full release and long after!”

Dynamight’s Jacopo Gallelli also posted a nine-minute video acknowledging player fears and doubts; he says the studio has been open to a publisher for a long time to help sustain and grow the team and boost the game’s marketing and community management. Gallelli is typically affable and honest on these videos, and this one is no different, noting that Gamigo has been helping out with feedback and playtesting for years, since even before the Kickstarter.

“We don’t want to release Fractured in 2025,” Gallelli says. “We want to release next year, hopefully,” hence the deal, funding, and larger team. He also promises that Gamigo won’t derail the game’s monetization (it’ll be B2P without P2W, with a cosmetic shop and an optional sub).