Diablo Immortal is ending its closed beta on January 7

You know what is definitely far more mortal than the name of Diablo Immortal might imply? Its closed beta, which is ending abruptly tomorrow, January 7th. Players had been previously told that the beta wouldn’t run for more than three months and it began back in late October, so it doesn’t come as a huge shock, but it’s still a wind-down without a lot of prior warning about this fact. The closure of the beta will also coincide with a livestream taking place with Blizzard China on January 7th, just in case you were somehow still unclear on the primary audience for this title.

Translations of the event topics hint that there will be some sort of open beta test happening as well, with other statements indicating that Blizzard plans to release the game at some point during the first half of 2022. Regardless, if you’ve been playing and enjoying the closed beta, you’ll want to both get your enjoyment in now before the testing ends and keep your eyes peeled for more news coming out tomorrow.