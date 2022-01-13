Datamining reveals a potential Blood Knight class for Diablo Immortal

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Same old story, same old song and dance.

It almost feels kind of odd that there aren’t Blood Knights running around from the word “go” in every Diablo game, given the way that the series is generally filled with enough teenage edge to cause a Hot Topic store to spontaneously manifest. There are Blood Knights, but they’ve never been playable… until now in Diablo Immortal, perhaps. Datamining has revealed a number of skills that appear to point toward Blood Knight as a playable class for the game, with all the edgy ability names you could ask for.

There’s been some speculation about this class for some time, of course, helped in no small part by prior datamining revealing a potential crest for the class. While nothing is confirmed just yet, don’t be too terribly surprised if the future of this mobile game allows you to summon your very own blood demon for hacking and slashing purposes. Yes, one of the skills allows you to summon a blood demon, what else did you expect?

Source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Last summer, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: