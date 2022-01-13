Datamining reveals a potential Blood Knight class for Diablo Immortal

It almost feels kind of odd that there aren’t Blood Knights running around from the word “go” in every Diablo game, given the way that the series is generally filled with enough teenage edge to cause a Hot Topic store to spontaneously manifest. There are Blood Knights, but they’ve never been playable… until now in Diablo Immortal, perhaps. Datamining has revealed a number of skills that appear to point toward Blood Knight as a playable class for the game, with all the edgy ability names you could ask for.

There’s been some speculation about this class for some time, of course, helped in no small part by prior datamining revealing a potential crest for the class. While nothing is confirmed just yet, don’t be too terribly surprised if the future of this mobile game allows you to summon your very own blood demon for hacking and slashing purposes. Yes, one of the skills allows you to summon a blood demon, what else did you expect?