PlanetSide 2 offers a new video preview of Oshur, outlines public testing and release plans

Players of PlanetSide 2 are finally going to get their first taste of an island paradise and summarily blow one another to smithereens on it. The Oshur continent, which was reintroduced this past November after sitting in a three year-long development limbo, is going to be heading to the PTS starting this weekend.

Oshur will be available on PTS over two weekends with two different test builds. The first build, available on January 14th and 15th, will have some features and assets missing, while the second test running on the 21st and 22nd will bring those missing items online as well as add the second chapter of the Distant Shores campaign for testing. Players who participate will get unique profile banners and may be recorded in video footage for an official launch trailer.



In the meantime, the devs have put out a new preview video that shows off features unique to Oshur such as bases and other points of interest, the new water traversal system, and a look at how water provides a sort of “soft cover” since it greatly reduces bullet drag (as one might expect).

As for Oshur’s ultimate launch, timing was not specified, but the post does note it will be set to auto-unlock itself over the first and possibly second weekend depending on demand. After that, Oshur will remain in the normal continent rotation and see further iteration post-launch. The post also closes out with a promise of both an eventual content plan for 2022 and a “high-level roadmap.”