Lost Ark preps promotional ‘Ark Week extravaganza’ with Amazon’s Crown channel

If you thought New World’s crossover with Amazon’s Wheel of Time TV series was wild, wait until you see what the company is doing for Lost Ark: It’s running a cross-promotion through Amazon’s Crown Channel on Twitch. If like me you’re wondering what the heck that is, well, back in 2020 Amazon launched it as a Twitch channel under its banner that streams everything from gaming to pop culture and even reality and game shows. Lost Ark will be taking over the shows for what the company is calling “Ark Week” with plenty of hoopla and live acts.

“To celebrate the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated MMO action role-playing game, Lost Ark, Amazon’s Crown Channel, the entertainment destination that delivers original gaming and entertainment shows, and Amazon Games are teaming up for Ark Week, a live event extravaganza running from February 5 through Feb. 11. Viewers can tune in to Twitch.tv/crown for an entire week of live entertainment featuring popular Crown Channel shows, which will include insights into the game, giveaways, Twitch drops, special guests, an epic virtual Twitch concert event with Grammy-nominated group, Run the Jewels, and more. […] Throughout Ark Week, the event will also introduce gamers to brand new shows which are designed to highlight the game from different perspectives. Each day will concentrate on a different theme, from discussing the world of Lost Ark to a tournament-style bracket featuring pro-level content creators and, as an epic finale to the streamer-studded week, a special virtual concert dubbed wwFest (with Amazon Music) will close out Ark Week headlined by Run The Jewels, and other yet-to-be announced musical performances.”

It’s all kind of a lot, so MMO players will probably want to just keep in mind that the actual video game begins predownloading February 7th, head-start begins February 8th, and formal launch is February 11th.