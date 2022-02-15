Final Fantasy XIV turns house demolition back on as of March 9th

Nature is healing, if by “nature” you mean “the Final Fantasy XIV servers” and by “healing” you mean “are going to tear your house down again.” Actually, you could mean “healing” there, too. See, house demolition was turned off for the game back in December based on the massive player queues and overall congestion, but as of March 9th housing auto-demolition is back on as queues return to normal. That means that players who don’t go into their houses for a long period of time will, well, relinquish access to that land and open it up to others.

Advertisement