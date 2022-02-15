Final Fantasy XIV turns house demolition back on as of March 9th

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Reap what you sow.

Nature is healing, if by “nature” you mean “the Final Fantasy XIV servers” and by “healing” you mean “are going to tear your house down again.” Actually, you could mean “healing” there, too. See, house demolition was turned off for the game back in December based on the massive player queues and overall congestion, but as of March 9th housing auto-demolition is back on as queues return to normal. That means that players who don’t go into their houses for a long period of time will, well, relinquish access to that land and open it up to others.

Fortunately for anyone worried about their houses, as long as you’ve entered during the suspension period you’ll start counting down again from March 9th. If you haven’t entered during the suspension period, your timer will start counting down from wherever it was on December 5th when the suspension was announced, which could mean that some players are facing short timers. Then again, it’s also still a few weeks away, so get into your house already. You’ve had months.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement
Previous articleStar Citizen promises further refinement of Jumptown 2.0 in alpha 3.16 postmortem

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments