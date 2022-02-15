Massively OP Podcast Episode 360: The flood of the Lost Ark

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lost Ark’s massive launch, how a franchise auction might impact LOTRO, a date for World of Warcraft 9.2, the fate of TitanReach, love for Conan Chop Chop, and a rant about zones we hate.

