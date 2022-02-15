Massively OP Podcast Episode 360: The flood of the Lost Ark

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lost Ark’s massive launch, how a franchise auction might impact LOTRO, a date for World of Warcraft 9.2, the fate of TitanReach, love for Conan Chop Chop, and a rant about zones we hate.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, Lost Ark, LOTRO
- News: Lost Ark releases to staggering numbers
- News: Conan Chop Chop plans a March 1st launch
- News: Lord of the Rings franchise rights are up for sale
- News: World of Warcraft Patch 9.2 squeezes into February
- News: TitanReach is officially dead. Again.
- Mailbag: Zones we hate
- Outro
