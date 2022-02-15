Star Citizen promises further refinement of Jumptown 2.0 in alpha 3.16 postmortem

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1
Right in half.

CIG has once more put out a retrospective look at Star Citizen’s alpha 3.16 release, offering the usual admittance of what went wrong, notes of what went right, and overall plans for future releases in a postmortem.

The post opens by noting that alpha 3.15 took longer to deploy, which led to a limited length of time to stabilize 3.16’s code base. Otherwise, the post focuses in on the new gravlev mechanics, the newly added derelict ship crash sites, and Jumptown 2.0. High points for CIG include the ease of making derelicts in the level designer, a strong initial start for Jumptown, and gravlev control ending up feeling much more “visceral.”

As for things that need improvement, particular attention was cast on Jumptown, with plans for a bigger base size, more cover, and multiple entry and exit paths in order to prevent bottlenecks. The post also notes more polish and QA time for derelicts going forward, and some adjustments to the Cutlass Steel dropship.

source: official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $400M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articlePSA: Star Trek Online is dropping Windows 7 and DirectX 10 support today
Next articleFinal Fantasy XIV turns house demolition back on as of March 9th

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments