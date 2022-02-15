Star Citizen promises further refinement of Jumptown 2.0 in alpha 3.16 postmortem

CIG has once more put out a retrospective look at Star Citizen’s alpha 3.16 release, offering the usual admittance of what went wrong, notes of what went right, and overall plans for future releases in a postmortem.

The post opens by noting that alpha 3.15 took longer to deploy, which led to a limited length of time to stabilize 3.16’s code base. Otherwise, the post focuses in on the new gravlev mechanics, the newly added derelict ship crash sites, and Jumptown 2.0. High points for CIG include the ease of making derelicts in the level designer, a strong initial start for Jumptown, and gravlev control ending up feeling much more “visceral.”

As for things that need improvement, particular attention was cast on Jumptown, with plans for a bigger base size, more cover, and multiple entry and exit paths in order to prevent bottlenecks. The post also notes more polish and QA time for derelicts going forward, and some adjustments to the Cutlass Steel dropship.