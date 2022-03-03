Grab a new-player welcome pack key from IGG’s multiplayer Castle Clash

We can’t file this one under MMO, but multiplayer surely: It’s IGG’s PC-and-mobile multiplayer battle royale Castle Clash, and the studio has dropped a stack of keys for in-game items for our readers so you’ll have an edge whether you’re thumb-clicking your way through arenas, guild wars, or co-op dungeons.

According to IGG, the keys are valued at $200, and each one unlocks 10 Arena Cards, one Hero Card (Official Events), 10 Superior Traits Cards, 5 Resource Select Box I, 2 Breakthrough Select Box I, one Prime Insignia Pack Lv10, 2 Super Pet Crystal Select Box I, 500 Blessed Tome III, 10 Epic Hero Skin Scrap Select Box I, 10 Epic Hero Soulstone Select Box I, 10 Epic Hero Vestige Select Box I, 3 Talent Rune Chests, 100 Magic Powder, 40 Jar of Gems, 10 Event Coins, 20 Hero Coins, 100 Adeptness Codexes, 50 Capstone Rubies, and one Serratica Bag I.

To redeem your code, enter your IGG ID and key in the game’s redemption page. Your IGG ID can be found by tapping the expandable options button near the “shop” at the bottom-right corner of the interface in-game, then tapping the gear icon. You can redeem your goodies in-game the same way: by tapping the gear icon in-game to open settings, then tapping on the gift box icon at the right to enter your code.

Keys will work for all accounts, anywhere in the world, new and old – but only once per account. Keys expire April 3rd, 2022, so you’ve got just one month to redeem them.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!