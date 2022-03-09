Lost Ark offers a preview of March’s Argos Abyss Raid

The Murder Elk. The Disco Deer. The Stag of Pain Pizza. These are the pet names I’ve already come up with for Argos, the new Abyss Raid fight that awaits in Lost Ark’s upcoming March update.

This first Abyss Raid works similarly to the game’s current Guardian Raids in terms of mechanics, with a party of four players taking on one very large and angry boss monster with a limited amount of time and limited number of revives. The fight against Argos will come in three phases, each one with progressively newer and deadlier mechanics. Incidentally, each phase will require different minimum item levels to even attempt, capping of at 1400 at the top end, while the content itself is unlocked after clearing a side quest.

More details on other things coming in the March update will be shared in the coming weeks, but for now players can both read up on the lore and requirements and watch Gaming’s Angriest Herbivore in action in the video below.

