Pantheon updates fans on progress with its March producer’s letter

If you’re watching Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen carefully for signs of life, the latest producer’s letter should give you hope. There are a lot of things that have been improved or developed since the last producer’s letter, starting with the completion of the game’s HDRP conversion. That’s led to work being done on the game’s classes and network overhaul, although the latter needs to be completed before the Summoner, Druid, and Ranger classes can receive the attention that they deserve.

“Our push toward being playtest-ready also includes more wholly dedicating our programming resources to our next major milestone: the long-awaited integration of networking. Once our new networking solution is in place, we will have the fully scalable infrastructure ready to handle the player loads of Alpha, Beta and launch. This is a major milestone for us and we couldn’t be more excited to announce that this focused work on networking has begun and will not stop until it is finished. As a side note, in addition to the massive improvements in player-load scalability, performance and stability, completing this networking phase will allow for several other aspects of development to be finalized, including our pet system, charms, full-scale ranged combat mechanics and the rest of the Classes that have been on hold due to their dependence on better networking scaling.”

Progress is also being made on crafting and gathering, fully modeling the game’s various zones, and making sure that all the needed animations are in place for motion and activity in those zones. Check out the newsletter itself for the full rundown if you’re curious what the team has been working on over the past month. It’s getting ever closer to wider testing, it seems.