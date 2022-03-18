Betawatch: Throne and Liberty is the new name for what was once Lineage III

Goodbye, Lineage Eternal – you don’t exist. Now you’re Throne and Liberty, which is a title change that apparently preserves the sanctity of the Lineage IP? I wasn’t aware there was one of those, but hey, you learn something new every day. The point is that this game which has been languishing in development hell for more than a decade now has a new name, and that always turns out super great, yes.
Other beta news? Sure, why not.
- Embers Adrift has opened its beta servers for the weekend while the team turns its collective vision away from systems and toward actual content.
- The Cycle has pushed its testing back in order to tackle some of those frustrating tech issues, hopefully alleviating them before further testing.
- As Pantheon continues along, it keeps people updated on its progress with monthly newsletters, with the latest of those available for reading now.
- Last but not least, if World Seed’s laid-back style and board game aesthetic piqued your curiosity, you’ll be happy to know that the game is in early acces right now.
You know what not only exists but hasn’t been renamed for no real reason? Our list of games in testing. It’s just below, seriously, and you can let us know in the comments if something slipped over into a new test phase without us noticing. For real! We’re not fooling or anything.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one until March 1
Wild Terra 2: Early access