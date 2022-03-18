Betawatch: Throne and Liberty is the new name for what was once Lineage III

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Did you know there was an IP here?

Goodbye, Lineage Eternal – you don’t exist. Now you’re Throne and Liberty, which is a title change that apparently preserves the sanctity of the Lineage IP? I wasn’t aware there was one of those, but hey, you learn something new every day. The point is that this game which has been languishing in development hell for more than a decade now has a new name, and that always turns out super great, yes.

Other beta news? Sure, why not.

You know what not only exists but hasn’t been renamed for no real reason? Our list of games in testing. It’s just below, seriously, and you can let us know in the comments if something slipped over into a new test phase without us noticing. For real! We’re not fooling or anything.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 16
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one until March 1
Wild Terra 2: Early access

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.
Advertisement
Previous articleRavendawn is patching in numerous quality-of-life and convenience updates based on alpha feedback
Next articleThe Stream Team: TGIF in AQ3D

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments