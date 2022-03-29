Diablo Immortal opens pre-registrations on the App Store as June 30 launch rumors swirl

Cue the “It’s happening!” gifs because Diablo Immortal opened up pre-registrations on the App Store this week, which follows a similar tactic on Google Play earlier this year. There’s added incentive to joining the pre-registration throng, too. If at least 30 million people sign up, every pre-registered account will receive a Horadrim cosmetic set at launch.

Diablo Immortal was first announced at BlizzCon 2018 to a largely dubious crowd. This led to the famous “Don’t you have phones?” meme that is still fun to pull out at parties once every so while. Since then, however, anticipation for a pocket Diablo has risen, and you can bet that Blizzard is banking big on this being a major hit for the studio this year.

If you’re only now dialing into this title, Apple has a handy overview of Diablo Immortal up on its site.

So when could this collaborative ARPG between Blizzard and NetEase be coming to a mobile device in your pocket? While a launch date isn’t officially confirmed yet, sharp eyes spotted a “June 30th” date attached to the title on the App Store.

