Blade & Soul plans smoother mid-tier progression, continued updates based on feedback, and third Warden spec

While Blade & Soul isn’t getting an itemized roadmap, what it is getting is an address from the game’s producer team that offers up some plans for the immediate and distant future of the MMO.

The overarching theme in the post is NCsoft’s acting on player feedback, noting arena PvP fixes and the Soul Boost system’s introduction in January, gold reward changes to Demonsbane last month along with overall positive reception to the Demonsbane system, and absorbing responses to a question about Treasure Trove rewards.

The rest of the year’s updates will primarily focus on smoothing out the mid-tier progression curve in order to help players more easily get into higher-tier endgame content, but there will be other things on the docket as well like the third specialization for Wardens, another Demonsbane instance with new rewards, a new class, UI improvements, and new and returning events. There are no dates or timelines for what’s next, but players can evidently still look forward to a lot in 2022.