Betawatch 2: 2 Beta 2 Overwatch

It’s time to beta test Overwatch 2! Well, it’s time for some people to beta test it. It might not include you; it’s a closed beta, after all. And it’s a closed beta just for the game’s PvP, not PvE, because this here is all about the esports and competition! That part is still going well for the game, right?
Aw, darnarooni. Anyway, other beta news!
- An open test for Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore is running for a whole month, so if you’re curious you can just request access on Steam and get right to playing.
- Fractured has explained its warmth and cold mechanics, reminding you that if you build a man a fire, you warm him for hours… but if you set a man on fire, you’ll keep him warm for the rest of his life.
- Starbase is getting an update soon! And then it is… not getting updates, or at least not many. This is not a great piece of news.
- Last but not least, Diablo Immortal is getting an open beta on PC on June 2nd. Also, it’s launching on mobile that day. These items are of reversed priority here.
Thanks for reading our beta news roundup! Tune in next week for Betawatch 3: Son of Betawatch! (Note: This will not actually be a joke we do next week. Do not tune in for that. Tune in for more beta news, and also scroll on down below for our full list of games in testing. Do leave a comment if something swapped test phases without us noticing. We’ll tune in for that.)
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Closed beta, early access on May 17th
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access