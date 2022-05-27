Old School RuneScape releases an unranked Group Ironman mode and a Group Boss Bash event

The newest update out of Old School RuneScape is all about Group Ironman, leading off with a new unranked version of the mode that promises a more chill version of the activity for friends. There are a few rules pointed out in the newsletter related to those who move from a regular Group Ironman party to an unranked one, particularly the fact that ranked players who join an unranked group will become irreversibly unranked themselves, so those who are deep into the mode will want to take note.

In other Group Ironman news, parties can join in on a Group Boss Rush raffle event that kicked off yesterday, which challenges groups to take on certain boss fights for raffle tickets for a chance at being one of 10 groups selected to get a free year of subscription. The more tickets earned, the higher the chances of being pulled from the draw, which will happen in two weeks’ time.

The rest of the update post discusses various feedback points and adjustments to Group Ironman and the Guardians of the Rift activity, while Jagex is continuing to try to spin up hype for its upcoming tabletop board game Kickstarter with a new trailer.

