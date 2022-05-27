Betawatch: Embers Adrift prepares for another weekend of beta testing

It’s another weekend of Embers Adrift beta testing, and there’s some stuff you can do ahead of that test. If you want to, of course. You could also check out the game’s most recent community show talking about mitigating overly long travel times so that you don’t feel like getting from one place to another is always a massive pain in the rear. Good talks.
Other beta news ensues:
- V Rising is adding some quality of life improvements, which will likely go over well as its sales figures are also steadily rising. People want to play vampire survival, apparently.
- Pantheon is taking a really deep look at the Monk. Really getting to know the Monk. Taking an involved, heartfelt dive into the Monk.
- The long-awaited Temtem is finally going to launch… on September 6th. That’s a bit of a ways off, but hey, at least they didn’t fool around with the date forever.
- Last but not least, The Cycle has a release date that’s nearby… very nearby. How nearby? Very. We just told you that.
All right, let’s pack it in, get our stuff together, three, two, one… wait, wrong thing. The point is that we’re moving on, but not before leaving you with our full list of games in testing just below. If you notice something that’s on the list in error, missing from the list, or has slipped into another test phase without us noticing, feel free to let us know in the comments!
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access