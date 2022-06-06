RuneScape preps players to fight a chaos god in the new Twilight of the Gods quest line

How are you meant to be ready to fight a god of chaos and destruction? RuneScape players are going to find out in the Twilight of the Gods quest, which kicked off with the latest update made to the MMORPG this week.

This self-described lore-heavy adventure promises to not only equip players with the knowledge they need to beat the looming threat of Zamorak but also grant some buffs to characters as the quest line unfolds, like a 10% damage reduction for the coming elite dungeon and Zamorak fight, five re-roll tokens for the Zamorak encounter, and the ability to re-roll tokens from Elder God Wars dungeon bosses.

The rest of the game’s weekly newsletter is otherwise generally thin in terms of game content, as there’s no patch arriving this week for the Queen’s Jubilee holiday happening in the UK. The other major feature for this week’s address is related to the board game Kickstarter, which continues to unlock extra cards through player polling and creeps to new funding heights, currently raking in over $700K as of this writing – an increase from the $500K at the start of the month.

