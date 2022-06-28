Diablo 2 Resurrected overhauls multiplayer lobbies and game search in tomorrow’s update

Blizzard is ready to inject some fresh spice into Diablo II: Resurrected, and thankfully, it’s not of the Diablo Immortal variety.

“In Patch 2.4.3., which goes live on June 29, we introduce a variety of new features and improvements set to elevate multiplayer lobbies for console and PC,” the studio says. “Accompanying these new features are quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. Partying up with like-minded demon slayers is a cornerstone of the Diablo experience. Because of this, we‘ve been closely monitoring your feedback around multiplayer lobbies, and the changes highlighted below are a direct result of this.”

The patch notes home in on the console lobby UI and multiplayer, backend improvements, and tweaks to the game finder, proper search functionality. In short, games should be easier to find regardless of which platform you’re playing on. Blizzard is also boosting magic find for the holiday weekend, fixing whirlwind skills, adding new looting and bind options, and cleaning up some extant bugs.

Improvements are coming to Diablo II: Resurrected in Patch 2.4.3. 🔥 QoL Changes

🔥 Console & PC Lobby Updates

🔥 Magic Find Weekend 📜 https://t.co/lgfsjc54eJ pic.twitter.com/1nOn5XeAZo — Diablo (@Diablo) June 27, 2022