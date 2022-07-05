Dungeon Fighter Online fighting game DNF Duel officially releases

Most folks around these parts are familiar with Dungeon Fighter Online as a side-scrolling beat-em-up MMO that lets players whale on rows of enemies as all sorts of anime-styled classes. Now, we all get to experience this game and several of its classes in a new way: through the crucible of 1v1 fighting game DNF Duel, which made its release to PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam last week.

DNF Duel comes from publisher Nexon and developer Arc System Works, creators of other anime fighting titles like Dragonball FighterZ, BlazBlue, and Guilty Gear. The game was first unveiled at a DFO franchise event back in December 2020 and promises plenty of references to the game’s lore, lots of flashy moves for the 16 classes from the MMO that make up the roster, and smooth multiplayer gameplay for those looking to duke it out online.

As of right now, Steam reviews sit at “Mostly Positive,” with a number of reviews noting the game as having a low barrier of entry for genre neophytes, though others point out balance issues with certain characters (something of an endless bugbear in fighting games) and regional pricing complaints.

