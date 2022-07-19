Final Fantasy XIV brings back the Moogle Treasure Trove on July 25

Diving into dungeons in search of tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV is a pretty common activity, but irregular tomestones are a different sort of hunt altogether. They’re misshapen, they’re not usually collected, and they only show up when moogles decide to activate special treasure-hunting events… such as the one kicking off next Monday, July 25th, with the return of the Moogle Treasure Trove event once again. Yes, you’ll dive into a variety of dungeons in exchange for these stones, including the revamped versions of Castrum Meridianum and the Praetorium, and exchange them for rare items with moogles.

Players can get the event-specific Demon Brick earring in exchange for tomestones, as well as a variety of uncommon pets and mounts including the wind-up Elvaan, the hedgehoglet, and the Tora-jiro. The event will run until the release of patch 6.2, which is planned for late August, so plan your ventures into older content appropriately. Players can also take advantage of house sales on the new European servers and home world transfers for free on the restructured Japanese servers as well.