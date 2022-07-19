Diablo IV goes up on PlayStation store, beta access guaranteed with tattoos

Some movement this week in Diablo IV’s quarters, as the official PlayStation store page for the upcoming ARPG went live. While the page doesn’t give any indication as to a release window, it does allow console players to wishlist it and inform them that a PS Plus subscription will be required to play it.

For those who can’t wait for the launch, there is one way to snag yourself a beta key — but it’s going to be a painful path. Blizzard is on tour through the country, offering beta access and a free copy of the game to fans who agree to get a free Diablo IV-themed tattoo. This sounds like a solid life decision.

Recently, Blizzard Senior Vice President Rod Fergusson subtly addressed comparisons between Diablo Immortal’s horrific business model and Diablo IV’s design, saying, “To be clear, D4 is a full price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences. We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items & full story driven expansions.”