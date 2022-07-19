Diablo IV goes up on PlayStation store, beta access guaranteed with tattoos

Release date still 'to be determined'

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
2

Some movement this week in Diablo IV’s quarters, as the official PlayStation store page for the upcoming ARPG went live. While the page doesn’t give any indication as to a release window, it does allow console players to wishlist it and inform them that a PS Plus subscription will be required to play it.

For those who can’t wait for the launch, there is one way to snag yourself a beta key — but it’s going to be a painful path. Blizzard is on tour through the country, offering beta access  and a free copy of the game to fans who agree to get a free Diablo IV-themed tattoo. This sounds like a solid life decision.

Recently, Blizzard Senior Vice President Rod Fergusson subtly addressed comparisons between Diablo Immortal’s horrific business model and Diablo IV’s design, saying, “To be clear, D4 is a full price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences. We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items & full story driven expansions.”

Source: PlayStation Store, Icy Veins, Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: Should one-shotting exist in MMOs?
Next articleFinal Fantasy XIV brings back the Moogle Treasure Trove on July 25

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
2 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments