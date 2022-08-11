Grab a key for BetaDwarf’s Project F4E latest test season, Lurking & Slurping

It’s been a while since we poked our noses into Project F4E, the in-development “friendshipping” MMO from studio BetaDwarf. After securing a nice stack of cash from investors for the social co-op title last year, the team kicked off a run of testing periods composed of multiple pre-launch seasons. The game’s next pre-alpha season was meant to begin tomorrow (though Steam says today!), and it’s called – we are not making this up – the Lurking & Slurping season. It boasts a new biome called the Blood Swamp, new win point objectives, new baddies and bosses, new class powers, random mission modifiers, improved defeat conditions, and gobs more.

The launch of the new content makes it the perfect time for newcomers to jump in – and we’ve got the keys to make that possible! “[B]y participating in our pre-launch Seasons, the players will be able to earn exclusive pre-launch rewards (such as cosmetics, access to the game when it launches, etc..),” BetaDwarf tells us. Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









These keys never expire and must be exchanged for a Steam playtest key through Discord. To do that, you’ll join the game’s Discord server and send your key to [BD] Sofilia#2377 (she’s the channel bot who will send you a private message when you join, so she’ll be easy to find). She will then reply with a Steam playtest key you can redeem on Steam.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!