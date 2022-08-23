Lost Ark launches the pet ranch, adds new water park content, and brings back event guardians in new update

It’s time for players of Lost Ark to bask Under the Arkesian Sun, aka the ARPG’s latest patch, which is bringing some more fun and sunny activities and some lower-tier raid content. Hey, it can’t all be summertime celebration and caring for pets on a ranch.

You read that correctly: A tentpole feature for this update is the ability for players to add a pet ranch to their strongholds, assuming it has reached level 15. Once the ranch is available, pets will get to grow, play, and become stronger, all while their owners will receive some new rewards. Also, players get a freaking pet ranch.

The patch also brings back the event guardian raids, which pit players against three guardians in an arena to gather up currencies that can be spent on valuable rewards each week, and the Maharaka Paradise summertime location has another new activity for players, tasking them with finding as many Blooming Mokokos as possible for gold and other rewards.

Finally, there are several new cash shop items, chief among them being the returned Powerpass items, which are discounted by 25% until September 7th as a means of apology for their earlier lockdown.

