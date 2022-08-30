Sci-fi FPS survival title Dysterra begins an open beta testing round on Steam

We’ve been following the development track of Kakao Games’ Dysterra for some time now, from its alpha beginnings in March 2021 to its closed beta rounds in July 2021. Naturally, we’re here to continue our reporting, particularly since the playtest that kicked off yesterday is open to everyone via Steam.

Those who are curious about Dysterra can simply click on the “Request Access” button and hop into the FPS between now and Sunday, September 4th. This latest build of the game promises new regions, new bosses, an integrated ranking system, and a host of improvements to server optimization, animations, and sound effects. The game is also handing out a free skin to those who tune in to livestreams of the game with active drops.

More information is available by reading the patch notes or just by joining in the fight. Experience is the best teacher sometimes.

