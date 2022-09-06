Old School RuneScape takes in feedback for quest speedrunning worlds

Last week, Jagex shared a rundown of how quest speedrunning worlds in Old School RuneScape would work, which in turn has brought forth some player feedback that the devs are now responding to in a follow-up as they usually do.

First off, cosmetics earned from the mode will be untradeable in order to let players show off their earned achievements instead of allowing them to be put up for market. The devs also put down any thoughts on having quests replayable on regular worlds simply due to tech limitations, but they did say that additional requested features for speedrunning worlds like allowing max stats and gear or incorporating routes could be introduced if the mode proves popular. The blog post linked above touches on a couple of other considerations that Jagex is pondering.

In other OSRS news, the open beta version of the Jagex launcher is now available for Mac users. The current version grants Mac players access to the full suite of Jagex games, with additional features planned for the future including multi-account support.



🍎 The Jagex Launcher has arrived on Mac! 🏆 Keep it simple and convenient with the new home for Jagex's games library and look forward to future updates including multi-account support and more! 🔗 https://t.co/YagVey5p3R pic.twitter.com/GhuC3cqpYQ — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) September 5, 2022