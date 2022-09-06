World of Warcraft players freak out about a spirit healer bug

World of Warcraft players sent a weird and confusing message to Blizzard this week: You can change our classes, you can change our UI, you can change our Druid forms. But don’t you ever, ever, ever touch our spirit healers.

So what happened is that a glitch in the Dragonflight alpha apparently replaced some of the spirit healers — the semi-creepy angelic figures that you see upon your death — with newer Kyrian models. People freaked the heck out thinking that this is real, only to be told that they should simmer down because it’s BugTown, baby.

Still, it’s kind of entertaining to see the reactions of people really attached to bits of the world:

The Spirit Healer change seems just like a spiteful effort by Blizz to remind the players of the turd they crapped in their mouths with SLs — Star Guardian LFZ 💛💙 (@LFZiridia) September 4, 2022

It really upsets me that they are replacing this model of the Spirit Healer with a Kyrian,@WarcraftDevs This model has been in game for 18 years now, keep it in, This is such a bad decision. pic.twitter.com/6fe47u6kDk — Aerisot (@Aerisot) September 4, 2022

THEY DID NOT REPLACE THE ORIGINAL SPIRIT HEALER MODEL IM PISSED — SuramarElf { COMISSIONS OPEN } (@SuramarElf) September 4, 2022

Then again, some defended the idea of a change:

My thoughts on replacing the spirit healer. It’s great. The original spirit healer never had any lore or story, it was more a game mechanic than anything. Now that we know how the shadowlands works, it doesn’t make sense for the spirit healer to be anything other than a Kyrian. — Linkeon🏳️‍🌈 (@Linkeon87) September 4, 2022