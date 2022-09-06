World of Warcraft players freak out about a spirit healer bug

World of Warcraft players sent a weird and confusing message to Blizzard this week: You can change our classes, you can change our UI, you can change our Druid forms. But don’t you ever, ever, ever touch our spirit healers.

So what happened is that a glitch in the Dragonflight alpha apparently replaced some of the spirit healers — the semi-creepy angelic figures that you see upon your death — with newer Kyrian models. People freaked the heck out thinking that this is real, only to be told that they should simmer down because it’s BugTown, baby.

Still, it’s kind of entertaining to see the reactions of people really attached to bits of the world:

Then again, some defended the idea of a change:

