Multiplayer card battler Marvel Snap announces a full release on PC and mobile October 18

Remember Marvel Snap? It’s a self-described multiplayer card battler that was first unveiled this past May from the team at Second Dinner, the studio made up of former Hearthstone developers (including Ben Brode) that debuted in 2018. At the time of our last report, the card game was opening up to beta testers on the Android platform in select markets.

It would appear that the time for testing is over and the road to release lies ahead as the game has confirmed a global launch to mobile and PC on Tuesday, October 18th. The announcement comes complete with a splashy trailer along with a pre-registration campaign for iOS and Android that grants free platform-specific card variants when players follow the links.

Marvel Snap lets players duke it out with over 150 different cards on three randomly selected battlefields, with each one featuring distinct game-changing effects. The goal of the game is to win two out of three locations, which is done by playing cards at chosen locations and adding more power to a location than the opponent. A deeper look at gameplay is available in a video below in case you missed it.