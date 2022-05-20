Former Hearthstone devs reveal Marvel Snap multiplayer CCG with beta signups open now

No, it’s not a bean, a clicking noise, or a government assistance program: Marvel Snap is just a a new multiplayer card-collecting game. Nuverse and Second Dinner are calling it a “fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping card battler” in which players will “assemble their Marvel dream team from a massive roster of heroes and villains, collect endless card art variants, and experience super-charged collectible card game (CCG) plays” in matches lasting around three minutes.

If some of these words sound a little familiar to you, it’s because Second Dinner is the studio headed up by a bunch of ex-Blizzard devs who worked on Hearthstone, including Ben Brode. Back in 2019, the group announced that it had picked up funding from NetEase and the Marvel IP. Marvel Snap is apparently what they’re doing with all those dollars and veteran card-game devs.

“MARVEL SNAP is an insanely fun card battler developed by Second Dinner, a new studio founded by veteran game developers and pioneers in the collectible card game genre, published by Nuverse and created in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. Featuring 150+ iconic Marvel characters, MARVEL SNAP brings together stunning art from Marvel’s rich 80 year history with beautiful, brand new original illustrations to deliver hundreds of collectible art pieces in an intense player vs. player (PVP) fast-paced CCG. MARVEL SNAP introduces a new way to compete for the highest ranks, allowing players to “SNAP” to raise the stakes and double down. The mind games and bluffing inherent in this innovative mechanic create a game that is truly impossible to master.”

This winning combination of capitalization abuse and the Marvel IP will be free-to-play on mobile and PC and is expected to launch later in 2022. Android beta testing signups are already live for folks in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.