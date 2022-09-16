Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning turns on double XP for a birthday weekend bash

This Sunday will mark 14 years following the initial release of Warhammer Online. Now, those of you with some awareness of history will remember that the game shut down a little more than five years later in 2013, but who stops celebrating birthdays just because someone’s gone? Especially when the Return of Reckoning rogue server has been kicking for quite some time and has kept up a steady stream of updates and improvements the whole while! That’s right, it’s time for a birthday bash, and that starts with big gains all weekend.

From September 16th through September 19th, players can look forward to double XP, double renown, and double influence from every activity. That means bigger gains all weekend as the server celebrates the game’s birthday, and there’s the promise of more coming soon to really kick off the birthday antics. So sure, the game might have had some weird hiccups along the way, but here’s to 14 years of Warhammer Online. Celebrate by smashing some faces.

