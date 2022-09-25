MMO Week in Review: LOTRO’s mini-expansion, Star Citizen’s $500M, and Ultima Online’s 25th birthday

This week in MMOs, Lord of the Rings Online opened preorders for its fall mini-expansion, Before the Shadow, which offers a new leveling experience for newbies and new content for highbies.

Meanwhile, Ultima Online turned 25 years old, Star Citizen hit $500M crowdfunds, Black Desert hosted another Heidel Ball, and we geared up for Dual Universe’s launch next week.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

